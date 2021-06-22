Rabla scrappage program for household appliances: Over 50,400 vouchers approved in third stage of program

The Environment Fund Administration (AFM) informs that it approved 50,480 vouchers in the third stage of the Rabla scrappage program for household appliances (Rabla Electrocasnice), of which 25,960 vouchers for vacuum cleaners, 14,519 vouchers for air conditioning machines and 10,001 vouchers for driers.

AFM published on its own website the list of applicants approved in this stage.

The vouchers have an availability deadline of 15 days since the list is published and can be used in physical stores, presented on a mobile device or printed, either in online stores, through the use of the voucher code in the order form on the seller's website.

The list of sellers where the vouchers can be used is published on the AFM website.

"The beneficiary has the obligation to put up a copy of an ID card and an affidavit made available by the AFM, in the information app, until the voucher is used. After going through all the selection steps for the vouchers, the sums relating to the vouchers generated and unused become available again. Later, the entire procedure of selection in stages can be repeated, including the stage of creating accounts/entering the program," the quoted source mentions, in a release sent on Tuesday.