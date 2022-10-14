RADAR new media art festival, in three buildings in the Capital

The RADAR new media art festival, an annual panorama of the profile industry, will take place over October 14-16 in three heritage buildings, the Oscar Maugsch Palace, the Bursa Palace - CCI and the GHICA House, which hosts the Romania de Maine Foundation, in the Capital City Bucharest, told Agerpres.

This year's edition, the third, will host a selection of over 30 multidisciplinary projects belonging to Romanian artists from all over the country and three talks by international guests from festivals recognized in this segment.

The categories of the event, a large festival dedicated to the new digital environments in Romania, are divided into Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Video Mapping, Interactive Installations, Artificial Intelligence and Metahumans, Game Art and NFTs.

The selected artists are: Aural Eye, Adistu, AMC Ro Studio, Anca Damian, Augmented Space Agency, Cote.ggml, Denis Flueraru, Dan Adrian Ionescu, Dragos Iulian Matei, Dragos Dogioiu, Emil Dragan, Ioana Mischie, Ionut Moldovanu, Cristina Bodnarescu, Les Ateliers Nomad, Lucian, Noiseloop Studio, Rizi studio, Sandu Milea, Stefan Damian, Tammy Lovin, Toma Herciu.

The themes and guests of the three debates will be:

* New media centres and museums, October 14;

* Metavers, NFT and the Web3 community, October 15;

* Immersive spaces and new media festivals, October 16.

The meetings, which will take place between 3.00 and 5.00 pm, will be moderated by Alexandru Berceanu, mixed reality director&UNATC university lecturer, and Adrian Posteuca, Creative Technologies and Metaverse consultant.

The winners of the FAR funding and mentorship programme who will have projects exhibited at RADAR are: Cristina Bodnarescu - Imagined Critters; Noiseloop - Metaverse; Stefan Damian - Sonic Avatars.

The theme of this edition is "Metaverse," bringing closer the notion of Avatar and its meaning throughout history. The avatar is both a primitive and modern concept, specify the organizers, recalling that, at this moment in history, human identities also have a digital side that is constantly looking for a functional and aesthetic form.

The RADAR programme will be: October 14, between 2.00 pm and 11:00 pm; October 15 and 16, between 11.00 am and 11.00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased from iabilet.ro (RADAR and RADAR Kids), at the price of 50 lei (adults) and 25 lei (pupils, students), and more information can be found on the dedicated Facebook and Instagram pages. Based on the ticket, all three exhibition spaces can be visited.

The event is also dedicated to children, the recommended age being over 6 years.

RADAR is a project co-financed by Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB, within the Affective Bucharest Programme 2022.