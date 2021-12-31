Rail passenger transport increases by 7 pct in first 9 months of 2021

In the first nine months of 2021, rail passenger transport recorded an increase of 7 pct in the number of passengers transported and by 13.7 pct in terms of their journey, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Air transport recorded the largest increase in means of transportation, in terms of the number of passengers, by 30.8 pct compared to the same period in 2020, with 7.992 million passengers being transported, of which 87. pct on international flights.Road passenger transport recorded, during the mentioned period, a decrease of 6.4 pct in terms of the number of passengers transported, compared to the same period in 2020, while their journey increased by 6.1 pct.In terms of inland waterway transport, both indicators increased compared to the first nine months of last year, with 11 pct in the number of passengers transported and by 12.1 pct in their journey.No passengers were registered in the maritime transport during the studied period.According to the INS, between January and September 2021, road passenger transport held the largest share in total (79.9 pct), followed by rail transport (16.8 pct). In the international passenger transport, 7.689 million passengers were registered, respectively 3.1 pct of the total, of which 90.8 pct in air transport.The average distance of transport of a passenger was higher than the period 1 January - 30 September 2020 for all modes of transport, registering an increase of 13.4 pct in road transport, by 6.4 pct in rail transport and by 1 pct in inland waterway transport.