Raluca Turcan: Romania's current situation, unbelievable, with decommitment risk of 300 million euros

Romania's current situation is unbelievable, with a risk of decommitment of 300 million euros, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Thursday at Minister of European Funds Ioan Marcel Bolos' ceremony of taking over the mandate.

"The appointment of an exceptional professional at the head of the Ministry of European Funds is practically a guarantee that, firstly, there will be investments and secondly that every eurocent we can attract we will attract. We consider the situation we are currently in unbelievable, namely with a risk of decommitment of 300 million euros and with huge problems in attracting funds for the next financial year and we're not talking about a small amount, we are referring to 3.2 billion euros," said Raluca Turcan.She said that if we look at the size of the state resources that we have at our disposal, we can find that attracting European funds will represent for many years from now a major source of development and that is why Minister Bolos' term has a special significance for what Romania's development through investments means.