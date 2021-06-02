Ramona Iulia Chiriac appointed as new Head of European Commission's Representation in Bucharest

Ramona Iulia Chiriac has been appointed as the new Head of the European Commission's Representation in Bucharest, and her term will begin next month, the EC announced in statement on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

Chiriac will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the political authority of President Ursula von der Leyen. A Romanian national, Ramona Chiriac is a career diplomat with nearly 20 years of experience in EU affairs, including at local level in Romania.

"Owing to her former positions, she has acquired strong strategic communication and political representation skills along with a thorough knowledge of the political context in Romania, making her highly suitable for leading the Commission's Representation in the country," the release states.Ramona Iulia Chiriac has served as Romania's Consul General in the German federal state of Bavaria since 2016 and has been part of the Romanian diplomatic service since 2008. Prior to her over a decade-long experience in diplomatic positions, she worked in Romania's central and local public administration, in particular on preparing the Romanian local authorities for the country's accession to the EU. In the Romanian Ministry of European Integration, she was most notably responsible for the promotion of EU values, providing information on funding opportunities as well as disseminating knowledge about the EU through the organization of conferences, seminars, campaigns and workshops.Ramona Chiriac graduated in European studies at the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca and holds two Master´s Degrees, one in European Studies and another in Gender Studies.