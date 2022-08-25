Razvan Mazilu: HOP Gala, space devoted those constantly competing with themselves

HOP - Young Actor's Gala, on its 25th edition, opened on Thursday evening with the first actors taking the stage of the Student House of Culture in Alba Iulia to present their moments.

"The HOP Gala addresses actors who, although in their first years of career, have discovered the most important secret, I think, of creation: that the artist is a professional of his art," choreographer, dancer and director Razvan Mazilu, who is also the gala artistic director, said in the opening of the event, told Agerpres.

He stated that the HOP Gala "is a space dedicated to those who are in permanent competition with themselves, eager to discover their limits in order to be free from them".

"And the musical is the perfect genre to do that. Beyond the 'work of the actor with himself', the musical forces a permanent self-analysis and requires a constant accumulation of means of expression. Of artistic culture," said the director.

Razvan Mazilu also stated that this year's edition of the gala "is a special one", the event reaching its 25th edition, and the theme of the edition, the musical, being a special theme.

The show was opened with a musical moment in which all the contestants participated: "It's A Hard Knock Live" from the musical "Annie", to the lyrics of Alex Stefanescu.

The presenters of the 25th edition of the Young Actor's Gala - HOP are actors Monica Odagiu and Alex Stefanescu.

The event runs until August 28 and has the theme "Musical = Total Actor + Total Show".

In the foyer of the Student House of Culture, during the three days of the gala, the poster exhibition "HOP Gala, 25 years" takes place.