Record low temperatures Sunday to Monday night at Balea Lac - minus 21.5 degrees C

Minus 21.5 degrees Celsius is the historical minimum recorded during the night of Sunday to Monday at over 2,000 metres altitude, at Balea Lac, the spokesman of the Regional Meteorological Centre South Transylvania from Sibiu, Narcisa Milian, told AGERPRES.

"The minimum temperature last night was minus 21.5 degrees Celsius, at Balea Lac, [previously - editor's note] we had minus 19 by 6 in 1986," Narcisa Milian explained.

According to her, this is the only record of negative temperature registered during the night of Sunday to Monday in Sibiu County.

The thickest snow layer in Sibiu County, 203 centimetres, was seen at the Balea Lac tourist area on Monday.

