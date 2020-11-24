Red Cross runs information campaign on prevention of COVID-19 infection

The Romanian Red Cross is running an information campaign on the prevention of COVID-19 infection, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the global call of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The campaign started in October with several information and training sessions for 470 volunteers from 44 branches of the National Red Cross Society in the country, according to a press release of the organization sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Since November 16, a health education caravan has been carried out both through sessions for pupils, physically and online, and through effective travel to communities at risk of infection and direct information to their members.

A number of 23,500 pupils from 40 counties and four sectors of Bucharest will participate, for four months, in health education and emotional support sessions both in schools and online.

At the same time, 188,000 adults, especially from rural areas or communities at risk of infection, will receive information on the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, as well as advice on the psychological effects of the pandemic, on reducing the stigma associated with COVID-19 and how to reduce the stress caused by it.

A number of 8,122 needy families will benefit from packages of hygiene products.