Regional storage centers: military hospitals in Timisoara, Craiova, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Constanta

The Ministry of National Defense will provide land and air transport for all vaccine doses upon their arrival in the country, as well as takeover and transport to vaccination centers throughout Romania, says National Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"The Ministry of National Defense will be involved, with an important role, in the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and will ensure, through the specialized structures, the necessary logistical conditions at national level. The Ministry of National Defense will ensure the land and air transport for all vaccine doses from their arrival in the country, as well as the takeover and transport to the vaccination centers from all over Romania. At the same time, the Romanian Army will support the vaccination teams with qualified human resources," wrote the Minister of Defense on his Facebook page, on Monday evening.

He participated on Monday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, in the meeting "The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 - a national security issue", chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, during which, according to the minister's post, the main tasks that the Ministry of National Defense will have in this nationwide approach were established.

"The Romanian Army will have a very important role, having responsibilities, through the specialized structures, to ensure the logistical conditions necessary for this campaign's development at national level," Ciuca underlines.

The Minister of Defense states that storage solutions have been identified under special conditions, establishing that the main storage center for vaccine doses that require storage conditions at a temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius to be "Cantacuzino" Military-Medical Research-Development National Institute.

At the national level, six regional centers have been established within the military emergency hospitals in Timisoara, Craiova, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Constanta.

"The direct collaboration with the other institutions responsible for the elaboration and implementation of the vaccination strategy represent the premises underlying the successful fulfillment of the mission that the Ministry of National Defense has assumed within this national approach of strategic importance for Romania," wrote the Minister of Defense.