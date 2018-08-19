Registration authority: 75,000 new cars registered over Jan - July 2018

Approximately 75,300 new cars were registered in Romania over January - July 2018, up 33 percent from the same period of 2017, while used car registrations over the same period dropped 6.87 percent to 274,195 units, shows data released by the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV).

According to the cited source, Dacia tops the brands' ranking by the number of registrations this July, with 4,808 units (+41.45 pct from July 2017), followed by Skoda (1,345 units, +32.77 pct), Volkswagen (1,309 units, +12.55 pct), Renault (1,095 units, +36.02 pct) and Ford (964 units, +26.51 pct).Of the total 75,278 car registrations most were Dacia (21,213 units, +45.98 pct YoY), Ford (5,673 units, +16.73 pct), Opel (4,342 units, +57.43 pct) and Hyundai (3,241 units, +47.72 pct).According to DRPCIV statistics, used car registrations reached 274,195 units, down 6.87 pct compared with the same period of 2017.Romania's national car fleet at the end of 2017 was of more than 7.635 million units, up 8.91 percent from the previous year. Of this total over 1,320 million cars were registered in Bucharest.