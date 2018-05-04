Registration authority: Q1 used car registrations down roughly 6 percent

Used car registrations were 5.84 percent down in Q1 2018 compared to the year-ago period, to 120,641 units, shows statistical data of the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV) checked by AGERPRES.

As many as 128,123 used cars were registered in Q1 2017.According to DRPCIV data, the brands with most registrations in Q1 2018 were: Volkswagen (31,038 units, down 10.1 percent YoY); Opel (15,531 units, -15.97 percent YoY); Ford (11,173 units, -12.17 percent YoY); BMW (11,130 units, -0.04 percent YoY); Audi (7,168 units, -37.34 percent YoY); Mercedes-Benz (6,095 units, -3.54 percent YoY); Skoda (5,381 units, +5.08 percent YoY); Renault (5,214 units, -6.19 percent YoY); and Aston Martin (3,859 units, in an evident surge from the 2 units registered in Q1 2017).New car registrations in Q1 2018 were 28.58 percent up YoY to 28,643 units from the year-ago 22,276.The car makes with most registrations in March 2018 were: Dacia (1,897 units, up 2.84 percent YoY); Ford (774 units, +31.34 percent); Volkswagen (767 units, +31.34 percent); Skoda (680 units, +25.93 percent); and Opel (477 units, +62.24 percent).Conversely, the makes with the least registrations were: Alfa Romeo (8 units); Subaru (4); Ford-CNG-Technik (3); Maserati and Mercedes-AMG (two units each); Bentley, Lada, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin (one each).According to DRPCIV statistics, Romania's national car fleet was up 8.91 percent in 2017 from the year before, to 7.635 million units of which more than 1.320 million registered in Bucharest.