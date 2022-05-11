Registration of 'electrified' cars up 131.1pct in Jan-April

Car registrations in Romania increased by 36pct in the first four months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, while "electrified" versions jumped 131.1pct, according to data published on Wednesday by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA), Agerpres reports.

"After the important evolution the first three months, April 2022 comes with an increase of only 7.4pct in car registrations compared to the previous year, an increase registered after 4 months of decrease from the end of the previous year. If we refer to the previous years, April 2022 is up 89.7pct from the same period in 2020 and down 10.2pct from April 2019. Car registrations are up to four months 2022 (+36pct) compared to 2021," says the same source.The category of cars (approximately 83pct of total registrations) registered, in April of this year, a volume of 8,371 units, 24pct more than in the similar month of 2021.When segmenting by class, between January and April 2022, compared to the similar interval in 2021, there is a mixed evolution in which cars are included, as follows: Class A (+174.2pct), Class B (+21pct ), Class C (+25.6pct), Class D (+12.5pct), Class E (+2.7pct), Class F (-9.6pct), SUV (+ 39.8pct), MPV (+284.7pct) and Sport Class (+22.1pct).In terms of market share, the SUV segment ranks first, with a share of 46.4pct (+1.3pct compared to 2021), followed by Class C (a share of 24.3pct, -2pct ) and Class B (a share of 16.7pct -2.1pct).Depending on the type of fuel used for the registered cars, in the first four months of this year, the gasoline engines register an increase of 42.2pct compared to the similar period of 2021, up to a share of 64.9pct of the total. At the same time, cars equipped with diesel engines registered a decrease of 20.7pct year on year and have a share of 15.3pct.On the other hand, after the first four months of this year, "green" cars (100pct electric, plug-in hybrid and full hybrid) have a market share of 19.7pct, which exceeds by 4.4pct and 1,644 units the share held by the Diesel engines. In this context, purchases of green cars have doubled (+131.1pct), compared to the same period in 2021, a margin in which full-electric cars recorded a jump of 487.4pct, and plug-in hybrid cars a jump by 159.5pct.In the category of light commercial vehicles, there was a decrease of 17.4pct recorded in the first four months of the year.