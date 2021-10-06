Retail turnover goes up by 12.4% during first eight months

The turnover volume in the retail sector (with the exception of motor vehicles and motorcycles commerce) has gone up during the first 8 months of this year, when comparing with the similar period of 2020, for both gross series by 12.4%, as well as adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, by 11.2%, according to the data shown by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, retail turnover volume (with the exception of motor vehicles and motorcycles commerce), in gross series, during the period of January 1 - August 31, 2021, when comparing with the period of January 1 - August 31, 2020, registered an increase, as a whole, of 12.4%, due to the increase of non-food products (+18.7%), fuel retail for vehicles in specialized stores (+13.0%) and the sale of food items, beverages and tobacco (5.6%).

The retail turnover volume (with the exception of motor vehicles and motorcycles commerce), in adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, during the first 8 months of this year, registered an increase, as a whole, by 11.2% due to the growth in non-food items (+18.2%), fuel retail for vehicles in specialized stores (+11.5%) and the sale of food items, beverages and tobacco (+4.1%).