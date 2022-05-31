Rivers in 10 counties, under Code Yellow of floods until 00:00 hrs
Thus, until 24:00, as a result of the recorded rain and of the forecast downpours, significant flash floods and overflows on small rivers with possible effects of local floods may occur on the small rivers in the following hydrographic basins: Neajlov - upstream basin Vadu Lat, Sabar - upstream basin Poenari, Dambovita - tributaries of the middle and lower basin (counties: Arges, Dambovita, Giurgiu, Teleorman and Ilfov).
Also until 00:00 hows, there may be local floods on the small rivers in the hydrographic basins: Olt - tributaries afferent to the downstream sector Ionesti accumulation - upstream Slatina accumulation (counties: Valcea and Olt), Mures - tributaries affluent to the downstream sector at confluence with the Niraj River - upstream confluence with the Aries River, Aries - tributaries afferent to the downstream sector Turda (counties: Mures, Bistrita-Nasaud and Cluj).