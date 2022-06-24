Robert Glinta makes it to 50m backstroke final in Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships

The Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta qualified on Friday in the final of the 50 m backstroke race, at the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships, with the 6th time in the semifinals, 24 sec 54/100.

Also on Friday, Glinta (25 years old), with the CS Dinamo, had obtained the 7th time of the series, 24 sec 79/100.The final will take place on Saturday evening.Robert Glinta took 8th place in the final of the 100m backstroke.Romania has two gold medals won at the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships, both by the young David Popovici, in the 100 m freestyle and 200 m freestyle, respectively.AGERPRES