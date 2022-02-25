Romanesti Cave can shelter almost 1,000 civilians

Romanesti Cave is one of more than 140 shelters in Timis County, of which 121 are public shelters for the civilian population, most of them, namely 110, being located in the county capital of Timisoara, Agerpres reports.

"In the city of Timisoara, there are 19 electronic sirens owned by the Timisoara City Hall and seven electric sirens and one electronic siren owned by business operators. The sirens to alarm the local civilians are in working order, they do not need repairs, and they are subject to regular maintenance works. The last acquisition to date was in 2020, when the Timisoara City Hall acquired seven electronic sirens," Timis Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) official Nicoleta Tutunaru is quoted as saying in an ISU press release.Under Law 481/2004 on civil protection, "shelter is the specific measure of protecting the population, material goods, cultural and heritage values, during military hostilities or emergencies.""According to our records, there are 147 civil protection shelters in Timis County, of which 121 are public shelters. In addition to the existing shelters, Romanesti Cave is included because it can accommodate around 1,000 people. The construction of civil protection shelters is regulated by law. The public administrations, public bodies, business operators and real estate owners are under an obligations to include civil protection shelters in their investment plans and make them," according to ISU.If the alarm system is triggered, the population will head for the nearest shelter or use the existing shelter spaces where they carry out their daily activities.