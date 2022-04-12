Romania - Ukraine road freight transport and transit haul liberalisation secured until July 1

The first stage of the liberalization of road freight transport and transit haul between Romania and Ukraine was set in place until July 1, 2022, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday on Facebook, adding that a 5 km broad-gauge railway line in the port of Galati will be rehabilitated in the next 100 days to facilitate the traffic of Ukrainian and Moldovan trains and shorten the transhipment of goods.

Grindeanu also said that bilateral discussions with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, who is on a working visit to Bucharest, also focused on the current and future measures taken with the support of the European Commission, to streamline the implementation of transport infrastructure projects, increase the administrative capacity and the absorption rate of European funds, Agerpres.ro informs.