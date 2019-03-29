Romania, Bulgaria considering setting up a joint working group to reduce import of old cars

Romania and Bulgaria are considering setting up a joint working group to reduce the import of old cars and establish a common mechanism for monitoring imports of used vehicles, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Ministry of the Environment.

Read also: Minister-delegate Ciamba: Brexit Agreement - rejected for 3rd time; EU ready for worst case scenario

"Romania and Bulgaria are developing bilateral projects and programmes for environmental protection. The relevant officials in both countries have agreed to intensify co-operation and generate common policies to improve air quality, right waste management and reduce pollution of the Danube and the Black Sea."

The talks took place during Romanian-Bulgarian intergovernmental consultations held on in Bucharest on Friday, March 29, when Romania's Minister of the Environment Gratiela Gavrilescu had bilateral meetings with Bulgaria's Minister of the Environment and Waters Neno Dimov and Mariyana Nikolova, deputy prime minister for economic and social policies with the Bulgarian Government, who also coordinates environmental policies.

"Given the used cars issue, already discussed bilaterally and at a convention of the Environmental Council in October 2018, we reiterate our interest in setting up a joint working group on this issue to analyse the situation in the two countries, in order to identify solutions that will help reduce the import of such motor vehicles and improve air quality," Gavrilescu said at a meeting with the Bulgarian minister of the environment.

The two dignitaries agreed on the development of a co-operation in establishing a common mechanism for controlling and monitoring imports of used vehicles for marketing or dismantling, to prevent the generation of such waste in Romania and Bulgaria.

At the same time, the Romanian and Bulgarian sides agreed that it is essential to sign a memorandum of understanding on reducing plastic pollution of the Black Sea and the Danube in the common border area.

Discussions also provided for an exchange of experience on the prevention of municipal waste from urban households as a support for the creation of a sustainable management system for it at the level of local communities; in public environmental bodies as a support system for creating an intranet platform, highlighting best practices.

AGERPRES .