Romania defeat Australia 6-0, advance to WMF World Cup 2019 semis

www.agerpres.ro
România minifotbal

Romania on Wednesday progressed to the semi-finals of the World Minifootball Federation (WMF) World Cup 2019 in Perth, Australia, after defeating home team Australia, 6-0 (4-0). 

Romania had a very good match. Scoring for them were Stelian Stancu, Mircea Ciprian Ungur (two), Toma Vincene, Sebastian Petrisor Vasile and Dragan Robert Paulevici. 

In the semi-finals, the team coached by Virgil Bejenaru will face the winner between the Czech Republic and Mexico. The other semi-final features Hungary versus Brazil. The Czech Republic are the defending champions, as they defeated Mexico 3-0 in the final of the 2017 edition. 

Romania won the first six European titles in this sport, and they were the 2018 runner-ups. In the World Cup, Romania finished third in 2015, at the first edition, while in 2017 they lost in 8th final.

