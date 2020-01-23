Romania draws 11 billion euros under Cohesion Policy, CAP

Romania has so far attracted 11.04 billion euros worth of European funds under the ongoing programming period (2014-2020), through the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), to which other 7.92 billion euros are added in direct payments to farmers, according to senior official with Romania's Ministry of European Funds Carmen Moraru.

Thus, Romania's absorption rate reached 36pct, just three percentage points shy of the European Union average, which is 39pct."The total value of the funding lines reached 26.43 billion euros, which represents 96.5pct of the total allocation to Romania under the ongoing programming period. 46.75 billion euros is the value of the projects submitted for these funding lines, and 29.4 billion euros is the total value of the funding contracts signed, which gives a contracting rate of 105pct," Moraru said on Thursday.At the same time, Moraru mentioned that, for the ongoing programming period (2014-2020), Romania had an allocation of 22.4 billion euros under the Cohesion Policy.Regarding the future programming period, 2021-2027, according to the European Commission proposal, Romania would be extended almost 30.6 billion euros.Moraru participated in Brussels in a series of working meetings held at the European Commission (DG ENV) and in the European Parliament, and also visited the Orsi Academy in Ghent, a standard research project funded by European money under the Cohesion Policy.With the motto "Surgery for tomorrow" Orsi Academy aims to achieve excellence in surgery and to develop technologies that lead to practices that are less invasive and yield remarkable results. The new campus of the academy was inaugurated on September 18, 2018, when the official opening of the new facilities took place.Orsi Academy has four clusters and six fully equipped training laboratories. Two clusters are dedicated to training in the field of robotic surgery, with the remaining set for training in minimally invasive procedures.

AGERPRES