Romania grabs its second victory at the European Water Polo Championships, 13-5 against Slovenia

Romania's men's water polo team defeated Slovenia 13-5 (6-1, 2-2, 2-1, 3-1), on Sunday evening in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in Group D of the European Championships 2024, told Agerpres.

The tricolours scored their second victory, after 12-8 against the Netherlands.

Vlad Georgescu scored 3 goals, Matei Lutescu 2, Andrei Prioteasa 2, Silvian Colodrovschi 2, David Belenyesi, Victor Antipa, Andrei Tepelus, David Bota.

Slovenian goals were scored by Benjamin Popovic, Jasa Kadivec, Vukasin Stefanovic, Andraz Pusavec and Jurij Seljak.

Romania ranks first in the ranking, with 6 points, followed by Slovakia, 3 points, the Netherlands, 0 points, Slovenia, 0 points. The top two finishers qualify for the quarter-final play-offs.

On January 9 will take place the last group games, Romania - Slovakia (18:45) and Netherlands - Slovenia (21:15).