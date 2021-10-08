Romania imports meat, offal worth 414.7 million EUR in H1 2021

Romania has imported meat and offal worth 414.7 million Euro during the first semester of this year, dropping by over 7% from the similar period of 2020, according to the trade balance of agri-food products, consulted by AGERPRES.

During the first semester of last year, the value of imports of such items placed at 446.59 million Euro.

On the other hand, the export value of meat and assorted offal during the period of January - June 2021 reached 113.25 million Euro, rising by 19.5% from the cashing recorded in the same period of last year (94.71 million Euro).In this context, the international trade deficit (intra-Community and extra-Community) with meat and offal passed 301.5 million Euro during the first semester of this year, as opposed to 351.87 million Euro, during the same interval of 2020.According to the statistical data recorded by the Ministry of Agriculture, the import value of meat and offal during the period of January - June 2021 was 3.6 times higher than the exports of such products carried out in the EU countries and third party countries.Romania's deficit in the agri-food commerce has gone up by over 31% during the first semester of this year, when comparing to the similar period of 2020, totalling 1.27 billion Euro.The data from MADR (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) shows that Romania has exported agri-food products worth 3.63 billion Euro, during the period of January - June 2021, rising from the similar period of 2020, when revenues from exports in intra and extra community countries have surpassed 3.42 billion Euro.On the other hand, regarding imports of agri-food items, during the first 6 months of 2021 there were more than 4.9 billion Euro spent, while during the similar period of 2020 sums were smaller, totalling 4.39 billion Euro.