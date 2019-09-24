Romania intends to join certain palpable initiatives of fight against effects of climate change

Romania has announced its intention to join certain specific initiatives of fight against the effects of climate change, in response to an appeal by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the member states, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona-Nicole Manescu attended Monday in New York, USA the official opening of the first UN Climate Action Summit, an event that brings to attention the need to press the efforts for the capping of the effects of climate change globally.

Antonio Guterres has launched an appeal to the member states to adopt concrete measures, with social and financial dimensions, included, to cut the greenhouse gas emission by 45pct until 2030 and achieve a zero level by 2050.

"By responding to the UN Secretary General's appeal, Romania announced its intention to join certain palpable initiatives of fight against the effects of climate change, including commitments based on social and political factors. Romania also supports the strengthening of global cooperation and the actual adjustment to climate change considering its impact upon the population and the national economies, as well," the MAE release adds.