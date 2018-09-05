Romania interested in Estonia's experience in society's digitization, EU Council's Presidency management

Secretary of State with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) George Ciamba on Thursday welcomed the Secretary General with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Estonian gov't, Rainer Saks, context in which the former said that Romania is interested in the experience Estonia has gained in the field of the society's digitization, but also as regards the preparation and management of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a press release of MAE sent to AGERPRES informs.

The Romanian official stressed the very good bilateral relations between Romania and Estonia, that are based on joint stances upon the security regional, European and international matters, and hailed in context, the two states' efficient cooperation in common interest fields within NATO and the EU.Both dignitaries expressed their satisfaction for the extremely busy high level contacts calendar that peaked in 2018 with the visits of the two prime ministers in Estonia and Romania. They also reviewed the contacts at the foreign affairs ministries' level alongside those at parliamentary level, sectoral and local.Special attention was granted to the security topic, that represents one of the priorities of both states' foreign policy. They stressed that Romania and Estonia have assumed the obligations to support the NATO military spending by allocating 2 pct of their GDP to the Defence sector.Secretary of State George Ciamba presented the foreign policy priorities considered for the period Romania will hold the rotating Presidency of the EU Council. He specified that among other things, our country will grant special attention to the EU enlargement process. In context, the two officials have had an exchange of viewpoints regarding the Western Balkans' developments. Ciamba also said that PRES RO 2019 will pay special attention to the organisation of the Sibiu Summit next spring, that will be a benchmark as regards the EU future, in particular against the background of the current challenges the Community bloc is facing.The two dignitaries have also tackled the Romanian-Estonian cooperation in other formats, such as the Estonian participation in the Three Seas Initiative Summit to be organised in Bucharest this September. Ciamba emphasised the commitment assumed towards the Initiative's principles: economic pro-development (via enhanced inter-connectivity), pro-EU and pro-transatlantic and reiterated that the general approach is oriented toward a pragmatic cooperation format.