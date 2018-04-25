Romania is among EU member states with major inequalities in income distribution

The income distribution in the European Union shows considerable inequality among member states in 2016, with 20 percent of the wealthiest citizens of the European Union earning 5.2 times higher than the poorest 20 percent of citizens.

Thus, in the Czech Republic 20 percent of the wealthiest citizens recorded 3.5 times higher incomes than 20 percent of the poorest, in Slovenia the income difference was 3.6 times, in Slovakia and Finland 6 times, in Bulgaria 8.2 times, in Lithuania 7.1 times, in Romania seven times in 2017, in Spain and Greece 6.6 times, in Latvia and Italy 6.3 times, according to data published on Thursday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat)Compared to 2008, Latvia recorded the most significant decline in income inequality (from 7.3 in 2008 to 6.3 in 2017, or a one-point decrease), followed by the UK (minus 0.5 points), Belgium and Poland (both minus 0.3 points).The largest increase was in Bulgaria (from 6.5 in 2008 to 8.2 in 2017, or an increase of 1.7 points), Italy (plus 1.1 points), Spain and Lithuania (both plus one point).

