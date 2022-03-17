Romania is prepared to actively cooperate with OECD working structures on path towards accession

Romania is prepared to actively cooperate with the working structures of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in view of improving the rate of assimilation of OECD norms and on the path towards accession to the organization, said State Secretary with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), Cornel Feruta.

State Secretary for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta had, on Wednesday and Thursday, in Paris, meetings with high representatives of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and of the OECD member-states. He participated in meetings together with a delegation of dignitaries and experts with the Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Justice Ministry and the General Secretariat of the Government, MAE informs.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the discussions were held with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, the director for the Secretariat for Global Relations of the OECD Andreas Schaal, the director for Legal Affairs Josee Fecteau, as well as the permanent representatives of OECD member-states, as well as the European Union, to the organization.

The Romanian delegation participated, on Wednesday, at the information session organized by the OECD Secretary General, Mathias Cormann, for candidate states.

According to MAE, during discussions, officials with the OECD Secretariat made a detailed presentation of coming steps in preparation of the accession process for candidate-states, including Romania. OECD officials emphasized the main stages of accession, with emphasis on the role of OECD Committees in the evaluation process, the guiding lines of the process of internal alignment of the candidate-states to OECD practices, namely the financing that has to be considered for this process.

State Secretary Cornel Feruta emphasized that starting accession talks for Romania to join the OECD marks the start of a new period of deepening relations on all levels of the partnership with this organization. He reconfirmed the attachment of Romania, as a like-minded partner of the OECD, to the current values, standards, objectives, and priorities of the organization in this period marked by complex international political and economic developments, as well as the involvement of Romanian institutions in activities and projects of common interest with the OECD.

Feruta thus emphasized Romania's contribution in the context of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which is in consonance with the assistance objectives promoted by the OECD and the measures taken by it in the context of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Romanian official also showed appreciation towards the reaction and positions of the OECD in this context, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry mentions.

Furthermore, State Secretary Cornel Feruta also presented the internal demarches and preparations made by Romanian authorities, meant to allow the accession process take place as rapidly as possible.

The State Secretary showed that Romania is ready to actively cooperate with the working structures of the organization in view of improving the rate of assimilation of OECD norms and on the path towards accession to the OECD. He hailed the constant coordination, at all levels, between the OECD structures (Secretariat, Committees) and the relevant institutions in Romania, given their responsibilities in aligning norms and practices to those of the organization.