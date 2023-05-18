 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania is present with a national stand at the Marche du Film Cannes (ministry)

Twitter
romania drapel steag tricolor

Seven Romanian companies participate under the national flag in the Marche du Film Cannes international movie industry fair running May 16 - 24, 2023, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) announced on Thursday in a release.

Romania's participation in this event is ensured by MAT in cooperation with the Romanian Film and Television Association - Creative Romanian Film Makers (CRFM).

"The fair is more than a market for films and audiovisual content, positioning itself as a platform for innovation and change. The Marche du Film is an event that goes along with the well-known Cannes Film Festival, a traditional event that has seen Romania's successful participation throughout the years," the release states.

The Romanian companies participating in the Marche du Film Cannes are: Catchwave, GAT Transylvania Films, Idea Film Distribution, Malno, Libra Films, Transylvania Film and Western Transylvania Studios.

Romania participates with a 32 sqm national stand that will host seven screenings for specialists, intended to increase the visibility of the Romanian film industry: Clara, Clouds of Chernobyl, Occasional Spies, Playback, Sabina, The Goat and Her Three Kids and The Secret of Pin-Up Island.

The Romanian production The Goat and Her Three Kids was already purchased and distributed by one of the video-on-demand platforms which also popular in Romania. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.