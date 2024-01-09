Romania men's water polo team wins Group D of European Championship, after 8-7 vs. Slovakia

Romania's national men's water polo team won Group D of the European Championship in Croatia, after beating the Slovakian team 8-7 (1-1, 3-3, 2-3, 2-0), on Tuesday evening, in Dubrovnik.

Romania won the group with 9 points, after 12-8 with the Netherlands, 13-5 with Slovenia and 8-7 with Slovakia. Before the match between the Netherlands and Slovenia, which will take place on Tuesday evening, the Netherlands has 3 points, Slovakia 3 points and Slovenia, no points, agerpres reports.

The tricolors will play a play-off for qualification in the quarterfinals, against Georgia, the last ranked in Group B, on January 11, in Zagreb, from 18:00 (Romanian time).

At the last edition of the European Championship, from 2022, Romania ranked 10th.