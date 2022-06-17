Romania, Moldova sign joint common digital space statement

Romania's Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Iurie Curcanu signed a joint statement on Thursday in Chisinau on the establishment of a joint commission for the implementation of a memorandum of understanding in the areas of digital transformation between the two countries, according to the Romanian Digital Transformation Authority (ADR).

The joint commission will be composed of representatives of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation, the Romanian Digital Transformation Authority and the National Cyber-Security Directorate (DNSC), as well as representatives of Moldova's Electronic Government Agency, Information Technology and Cyber-Security Service and Public Services Agency.

Presidency of the commission will be provided on a six-month rotating basis by each signatory party to the joint statement.

"By taking this step we send a clear message to citizens and authorities at the national, regional and international level, as well as to the business and ICT community on both the left and the right banks of the Prut,that this common digital space between Chisinau and Bucharest will propel us to a new administrative and economic level," Curcanu is quoted as saying in and ADR press statement.

Burduja emphasised that this common digital space "means the chance of our countries to develop integrated, harmoniously, in step with the times."

"Digital union means the chance for development. Digital transformation means connecting people to opportunities: connecting citizens to each other, connecting citizens to state services, as well as to the opportunities offered by the private sector. Bridges over the Prut must not only be made of concrete, cement and iron; they can be made easier, more efficiently, digitally, through new technologies. By our joint effort, Romania and the Republic of Moldova can have a common brand before the entire Europe: a brand of digital transformation that is based on the excellent human resources that we have in both countries," said Burduja.

ADR Vice Chairman Octavian Oprea mentioned that this moment marks the digital connection of Moldova with the European Union and from now on, from a digital point of view, citizens in Moldova will be able to benefit from digital rights similar to European citizens.

"We can say that today the Republic of Moldova has integrated itself from a digital perspective with the European Union," said Oprea.

The joint agenda of the Romanian and Moldovan delegations includes intensifying the strategic partnership and dialogue between the national government of Moldova and Romania in the area of digital transformation, with the following steps: creating a common digital space between Moldova and Romania; exchanging data between public bodies of the two countries; mutual recognition of electronic signatures; coming up with a shared agenda in the area of digital transformation; developing digital platforms, digital infrastructures and electronic public services; facilitating investment and innovative entrepreneurship in the field of information technology; ensuring cyber-security.

