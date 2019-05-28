Romania: partial count reveals over 4.5 million say yes in justice referendum

Data centralised by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) until Tuesday at 10:30hrs, EEST, indicated that 4,504,968 people voted "YES" to question no. 1 and 4,362,191 said "YES" to question no. 2, both in Sunday's justice referendum.

Answering "NO" to question no. 1 were 769,313 voters, and doing the same to question no. 2 were 732,024 voters.

In this referendum, citizens had to choose between "Yes" and "No" on the following questions:

1. "Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offences?"

2. Do you agree with the ban on the government's adoption of emergency ordinances in the field of criminal offences, punishments and judicial organisation, and the extension of the right to challenge orders directly with the Constitutional Court?"

Under Law 3/2000, in order for a national referendum to be valid, at least 30 percent of the persons on the permanent electoral rolls have to show up at the polls and at least 25 percent of the votes to be valid.

AGERPRES