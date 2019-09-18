Romania went up on the 3rd position from the 4th position in the Top 500 companies in Central and Eastern Europe - Coface CEE Top 500, with 61 companies, increasing from 56, this development being due to the expansion of consumption, County Manager of Coface Romania Eugen Anicescu told a news conference on Wednesday.

"The development of the Romanian economy was a dynamic one in terms of consumption. We see that we have a significant number of players in the trade sector. This significant increase in consumption has helped the companies from this ranking to grow. We have a lot of players in the retail area. We also have important players in the automotive sector. We see that Ford has the most expansive development in the entire ranking. As a conclusion, the expansion of consumption is the main engine, 70 percent of the GDP growth in Romania, is based on this development," Eugen Anicescu stated.

According to the 11th edition of the ranking, carried out based on the companies' results in 2018, Romania ranks 3rd in Coface CEE Top 500, with 61 companies, increasing from 56. Poland ranks 1st, with 175 companies and Hungary ranks 2nd, with 71 companies.

In respect to Romania, the aggregated turnover is 69.46 billion euro, up 14.3 percent, the 4th one after the Czech Republic, which it has overthrown as a number. Romania has one of the lowest average turnover of 1.139 billion euro.

Automobile Dacia SA ranks on the highest position, 13th place, followed by OMV Petrom Marketing SRL on 26th and OMV Petrom SA on 27th. The companies with Romanian private capital are Dedeman - ranked 115th, Fildas Trading SRL - ranked 277th and Altex Romania - ranked 286th.

Moreover, five companies owned by the Romanian state, namely Romgaz, Hidroelectrica, Electrica, Oltenia Energy Complex and Transelectrica are also included in the Coface CEE Top 500.

Eugen Anicescu stated that it's possible for Romanian to remain on the 3rd position in next year's top 500 companies in Central and Eastern Europe.