Romania ranks high among European Union countries in terms of anti-COVID-19 vaccination

Romania ranks high among European Union countries in terms of vaccination campaign, shows the Facebook page of the information Platform on vaccination against COVID-19.

As many as 21,120,988 doses of vaccine were administered in EU member states, according to Bloomberg estimates, with a daily average of 656,227.

Statistics show that Romania holds:* sixth place in the EU in terms of the total number of doses administered: 1,084,094;* fourth place in terms of the average number of doses administered per 100 people: 5.59;* fifth place - for people vaccinated with the first dose: 3.5%,* fifth place - in vaccinated persons with both doses: 2.1%;* sixth place in terms of daily average dose: 34,755.