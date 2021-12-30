Romania reaches 58,714 dead due to SARS-CoV-2, with 37 deaths registered in last 24 hrs and 402 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in ICU

As many as 37 deaths - 16 men and 21 women - in patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 58,714, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

One previous death was reported in November 2021.Of the 37 deaths, two were recorded in the age category 50-59 years, 10 in the age category 60-69 years, 17 in the age category 70-79 years and 8 in the age category over 80 years.According to the GCS, 35 of the recorded deaths are of patients who have had medical history, and for two patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.Of the 37 deceased patients, 31 were unvaccinated and 6 vaccinated. The 6 vaccinated patients who died were between the ages of 60 and 69 and over 80. All the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

As many as 2,365 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 55 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.



According to the GCS, 402 patients are currently admitted in the ICU, including 7 children.



Of the patients admitted to the ICU, 34 have a certificate attesting to the anti-COVID vaccination.



According to the existing data in the application of the alerte.ms, at national level there are 1,315 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, of which 304 in Bucharest.



On Romania's territory, 8,068 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 2,540 in institutional isolation. Also, 87,176 people are in home quarantine and 58 in institutional quarantine.