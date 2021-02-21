Romania reaches milestone as Covid jabs surpass confirmed cases

President of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Saturday that Romania has reached a milestone, as the number of Covid vaccinated people surpassed that of infected persons.

"This is an important day for Romania. Today at 13:00 hrs the number of vaccinated people has passed the number of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases. The pace of the vaccination campaign so far confirms the achievement of the desired goal, that of immunizing the population in the shortest possible time," Valeriu Gheorghita said as cited on the Facebook page of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Information Platform.

He thanked everyone for their decision to get the jab and those who put in considerable efforts to make sure that the vaccination process is carried out efficiently, in a favorable and safe environment.

"Only together we can overcome the pandemic, only together we will be able to enjoy a normal life, at the side of our loved ones!," added Valeriu Gheorghita.