Romania's Bara-Buzarnescu duo advances to French Open women's doubles quarters

Romanian tennis duo Irina Maria Bara - Mihaela Buzarnescu on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's doubles event at Roland Garros, the second grand slam of the year after defeating US pairing Jennifer Brady / Vania King 6 -4 6-3. 


Bara and Buzarnescu prevailed in an hour and 28 minutes, reaching for the first time the French Open quarter-finals. Buzarnescu had managed to advance to the second round of the singles event for the first time that she competed on the tournament's main draw. 

Bara and Buzarnescu won 76,000 euros and 430 WTA doubles points. Their next opponents will be eighth-seeded Hao-Ching Chan (Taiwan) / Zhaoxuan Yang (China) who prevailed over Romanian-Spanish pairing Sorana Cirstea / Sara Sorribes Tormo.

