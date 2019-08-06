 
     
Romania's boxer Moldovan advances to Schoolboys, Schoolgirls European Championships quarters

Romanian boxer Ioan Rares Moldovan on Monday advanced to the boy's 54kg quarter-finals at the Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, after a 4-1 points victory over Turkey's Abdulsamet Eroglu. 

Moldovan, of Vointa Cluj, will meet on Wednesday Hungarian Istvan Bari for a place in the semi-finals. 

Romania lined up 14 boxers, but it has no female boxer competing in Tbilisi. The competition is open to athletes born in 2005 and 2006, with 78 girls and 238 boys from 30 countries taking part in it.

