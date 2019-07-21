 
     
Romania's Cheru and Zaharia, European champions at the Kata European Judo Championships

Romanian judokas Alina Cheru and Alina Zaharia won the gold medal in the Ju No Kata event at the Kata European Judo Championships in Grand Canaria (Spain).

Cheru and Zaharia ranked 1st with 401.5 points in the Ju No Kata event, followed by Mathieu Coulon/Carole Heras (France) with 396.5 points and Mariano Arroyo Martin/Garcia Pozo Juan Manuel (Spain) with 394.5 points.

The two judokas, multiple European champions, are registered with the Pitesti Municipal Sports Club and trained by Cornel Palarie and Valentin Ionita.

