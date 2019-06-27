 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Halep-Olaru duo advances to 2019 Eastbourne tournament doubles semis

simona halep

Romanian duo Simona Halep and Raluca Olaru qualified for the doubles semis of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne (WTA) - 2019 Eastbourne - Great Britain, with prizes worth 998,712 US dollars, after defeating the pair made up of Alicja Rosolska (Poland)/Zhaoxuan Yang (China), with a score of 2-6, 6-0, 10-5. 


The Romanian nationals managed to win the event in 61 minutes. 

Halep and Olaru secured a cheque worth 15,925 US dollars and 185 WTA doubles points. 

In the semis, they will play against the pair made up of Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (the US). 

On Wednesday, Halep also defeated Slovenian Polona Hercog in the round of 16, with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.