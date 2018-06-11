Romania's overall industrial turnover up 14.1pct, Jan.-April 2018

Romania's industrial turnover in the first months of 2018 increased overall (both on domestic and foreign markets) by 14.1 percent compared to the similar period of 2017, due to the increases recorded in manufacturing industry (+14.4 percent), mining and quarrying industry (+5.0 percent), according to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Tuesday.

Turnover increases by large industrial groups were recorded in the following sectors: capital goods (+18.0 percent), intermediate goods (+14.2 percent), energy (+13.9 percent), consumer goods (+8.5 percent) and durable goods (+ 7.7 percent).In April 2018 compared to April 2017, the industrial turnover increased overall by 14.8 percent following increases in manufacturing (+15.0 percent), mining and quarrying (+6.8 percent).By large industrial groups, increases were recorded in capital goods (+18.6 percent), intermediate goods (+17.8 percent), consumer goods (+10.3 percent), durable goods (+9.8 percent) and energy (+3.2 percent).The industrial turnover in April 2018 compared to March 2018 declined overall by 9.2 percent due to the drop recorded in the extractive industry (-20.8 percent) and manufacturing industry (-8.9 percent).By large industrial groups, declines were recorded in energy (-13.7 percent), durable goods (-13.5 percent), capital goods (-13.3 percent), consumer goods (-6.8 percent) and intermediate goods (-3.9 percent).