Romania's Prisacariu wins first ITF women's singles title in her career

Nineteen-year old Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu won her first ITF women's singles title on Sunday at the 15,000-USD W15 Tabarka tournament. 

In the final, Prisacariu, world number 939, defeated top seed Egyptian Sandra Samir 6-4 6-4. 

She beat Chiraz Bechri of Tunisia in the first round, 6-0 6-1; then Italian Federica Bilardo, third seed, 6-1 7-6 (3). In the quarter-finals she prevailed 6-2 6-2 over Kazakh Ekaterina Dmitrichenko, fifth seed, and in the semi-finals she defeated Italian Aurora Zantedeschi 6-1 6-0. 

In April, Andreea Prisacariu had won her first ITF doubles title in Antalya paired up with Russian Victoria Mikhaylova.

