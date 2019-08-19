Romania's Prisacariu wins first ITF women's singles title in her career

Nineteen-year old Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu won her first ITF women's singles title on Sunday at the 15,000-USD W15 Tabarka tournament.In the final, Prisacariu, world number 939, defeated top seed Egyptian Sandra Samir 6-4 6-4.
She beat Chiraz Bechri of Tunisia in the first round, 6-0 6-1; then Italian Federica Bilardo, third seed, 6-1 7-6 (3). In the quarter-finals she prevailed 6-2 6-2 over Kazakh Ekaterina Dmitrichenko, fifth seed, and in the semi-finals she defeated Italian Aurora Zantedeschi 6-1 6-0.
In April, Andreea Prisacariu had won her first ITF doubles title in Antalya paired up with Russian Victoria Mikhaylova.