Romania's footwear exports in Q1 this year amounted to 332.9 million euro, by 8.4 percent less YoY, shows data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Footwear imports stood at 252.1 million euro, a figure by 3.1 pct higher YoY, resulting in a surplus of 80.8 million euro on this segment.FOB exports in Q1 2018 topped 16.987 bln euro and were 9.8 pct higher YoY, while CIF imports totaled 19.703 bln euro, up 10.8 pct YoY.