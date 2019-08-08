Romania's Teodosescu advances to Schoolboys, Schoolgirls European Championships semis

Romanian boxer David Angelo Teodosescu advanced to the boy's 72kg semifinals of the Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia after a 4-1 points victory over Hungarian Jozsev Balogh.

Teodosescu, of the CSS Ramnicu Valcea, secured a medal and he will fight in the semifinals against Armenian Davit Simonian, on 9 August.Andrei Cristian Teodosiu (CSS Ramnicu Valcea) has already secured the bronze medal in the 80kg category, following to fight directly in the semifinals, on August 9, against Belarus Kiril Dugar. Alexandru Ardeleanu will also fight in the semifinals, 90kg category, against Irishman Adam Folarian Olaniyan.Romania lined up 14 boxers, but it has no female boxer competing in Tbilisi. The competition is open to athletes born in 2005 and 2006, with 78 girls and 238 boys from 30 countries taking part in it.