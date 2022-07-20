 
     
Romania: Senate ratifies accession Protocols to North Atlantic Treaty for Finland and Sweden

Prensa Latina
NATO sigla

The Senate, brought together on Wednesday, in an extraordinary meeting, adopted, as a decision-making forum, a draft law for ratifying the accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty.

96 votes were "in favor" and one senator did not vote.

The draft law ratifies the accession Protocol for the Republic of Finland and the accession Protocol for the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty, representing a procedural step in the process of these countries to becoming NATO full members.

The Chamber of Deputies also adopted on Wednesday, as a first notified Chamber, the draft law for ratifying accession Protocols for the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty, thus the procedure being closed.

President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Monday for Parliament to ratify the two protocols, after the Government approved the draft law last Wednesday.

AGERPRES

