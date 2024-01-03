Romania stands by the people of Japan in these trying times, says President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday that Romania stands by Japan in these trying times, and conveyed a message of condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the earthquakes that hit the country on Monday.

"Romania stands by the people of Japan in these trying times. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the earthquake victims," President Klaus Iohannis wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck central Japan on Monday killed 48 people, according to a provisional toll from local authorities, with Japan racing against time Tuesday to find survivors of the earthquake that devastated the Noto Peninsula.