 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania submits candidacy for 8th term of office at ITU Council

facebook.com
ancom

Romania has submitted its candidacy for the eighth consecutive term of office at the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the National Communications Regulation and Administration Authority (ANCOM) said on Thursday.

Elections to the council will take place in the first part of the 21st edition of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22), which will take place in Bucharest, at the Parliament House, September 26 - October 14, 2022.

The autumn event will be attended by more than 2,000 delegates from the 193 member states of the union (relevant ministers, chairs of regulatory bodies, executives of relevant companies, relevant international organisations and the academe). "It is the largest meeting in terms of attending countries, attendance size and duration to be hosted by Romania since its admission as a member state of the United Nations, in 1955," says ANCOM.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.