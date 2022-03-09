Romania supports temporary evacuation of international members of OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs on Wednesday on the completion of the demarches to support the temporary evacuation of the international members of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to Ukraine.

This complex operation has engaged several OSCE participating states, among which Romania, shows a release from MAE sent to AGERPRES.

Since the beginning of the Russian Federation's aggression on Ukraine, Romania supported, through an inter-institutional effort coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the temporary evacuation from Ukraine of the members of the Special Monitoring Mission of the OSCE in the regions of Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv.

Later, Romania ensured prompt support for the evacuation of an important number of MSM members, who were conducting their activity in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In close cooperation with the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, Romania supported, in the last stage of the operation, the evacuation of the final group of observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and the Mission's leadership.

Throughout the evacuation process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in permanent contact with the General Secretary of the OSCE and his team and offered support to the diplomatic missions and consular offices in the region throughout all stages of evacuation.

The Ministry mentions the activity of the representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Kyiv, participating in the MAE task force, who maintained constant contact with the Romanian members of the MSM, since the start of the activity of this OSCE mission. Furthermore, MAE thanks all Romanian institutions that were promptly and substantially involved in this complex, lengthy and risky operation. "Thanks to this support, Romania's contribution to the temporary evacuation of the international members of the MSM was significant and once again demonstrated Romania's attachment towards the principles and commitments that underpin OSCE," shows MAE.

Moving forward, Romania pleads for the establishment of humanitarian corridors necessary to organize the flow of the population that is leaving Ukraine, as well as to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from active conflict areas. In this sense, the Ministry makes an appeal to the Russian Federation to fulfill its obligations assumed under humanitarian international law and the international law on human rights.