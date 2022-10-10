Romania takes seven medals at Mersin World Cup

Romania took seven medals - four gold, one silver and two bronze - in Sunday's apparatus finals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Mersin, Turkey, told Agerpres.

Ana Maria Barbosu was the star of the day, with three gold medals: in women's uneven bars (13.600), beam (13.950) and floor (12.900), according to a Facebook post of Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Gabriel Burtanete won gold in men's vault, with an average of 14.725 for 14.750 and 14.700.

Andreea Preda won two medals: silver on women's floor (12.650) and bronze on beam (12.600), while in the uneven bars final she came in last, with 12.250.

Andrei Muntean won bronze in men's parallel bars (14.400).

Muntean ranked fourth on rings (13.850) and sixth on floor (13.800), while Razvan Marc was fifth on bars (13.550) and sixth on rings (12.700).

Gabriel Burtanete received the trophy for the best vaulting gymnast in this season of the Challenge World Cup.

This was the last test for Romanian gymnasts before the World Championships in Liverpool, October 29-November 6.