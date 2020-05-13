Romania, through Oradea, enters Guinness Book of World Records in rebound boots

The four organizers of the world record in northwestern Oradea for the biggest kangoo jumps class, of October 13, 2019 - Kinga Sebestyen and doctors Alin Iova, Pusa Dorina Farcas and Olivia Burta from Oradea - have received the certificates that attest this performance and their entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

"This diploma is not my merit. This is what I always say. My dream became a reality. But I want much more so that not only I feel honored, but all the people that attended the largest kangoo class and all those who do kangoo jumps in Romania to feel they are Guinness winners! I want that everyone doing kangoo jumps feel that Romania, through Oradea, entered the World Record Book in rebound boots," said on Wednesday, for AGERPRES, Kinga Sebestyen, international trainer.

The certificates entered the possession of the four organizers some days ago. The validation of the record was announced, for the first time, on January 25, coincidentally the birthday of the coach. After four months, the diplomas arrived, by mail, together with a message from the president of Guinness Book of World Records.

The biggest class of Kangoo Jumps ever organized took place on October 13, 2019, in Union Square in Oradea. The initiative belonged to the team from KAPO - Health in boots, formed by Kinga Sebestyen and doctors Alin Iova, Pusa Dorina Farcas and Olivia Burta (acronym KAPO), which is conducting in Oradea a study demonstrating the improvement of health status by Kangoo Jumps exercises.

In this event over 1,900 persons registered of which 1,657 managed to complete the one hour training with Kinga without stopping, some for their first time in boots. The Guinness representatives were present at the activity in order to make recordings and measurements, in view of analysis for accreditation. Seven months from the event, Kinga Sebestyen and doctors Alin Iova, Olivia Burta, and Pusa Dorina Farcas received the diplomas attesting their world record.

The event was organized by Kangoo Club Romania, KAPO - Health in boots, the Center for Lipotherapy by Dr. Alin Iova, the Oradea City Hall and the University of Oradea, together with tens of partners, institutions and organizations at the local and national level. Kinga Sebestyen proposed that the entire event take place in the colors of the Romanian tricolor, thus the participants made up three sectors colored by their clothing.

International trainer Kinga Sebestyen, with 25 years experience in the domain, brought this sport to Romania, at the beginning of 2008, in central Miercurea Ciuc. She fell in love so much with Oradea and the people in the town that, in 2019, she decided to move to the city, with her work, her staff and even her mother.

"Thank you to all the partners for the support, commitment and seriousness that they proved by being together with us in this important event in our lives," the coach also said.