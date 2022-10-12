Romania to benefit from non-refundable contribution of 221 million Swiss francs

Romania will benefit from a non-refundable financial contribution of 221.5 million Swiss francs, money intended to reduce economic and social disparities within the EU.

According to a press release sent by the Executive, in Wednesday's meeting a memorandum was approved regarding the negotiation and signing of the framework agreement between the Government of Romania and the Swiss Federal Council regarding the implementation of the second Swiss contribution in certain EU member states, told Agerpres.

The framework agreement details the institutions responsible for the implementation of the Swiss contribution in Romania and Switzerland, the manner and principles of implementation of the contribution, as well as the thematic areas in which the support measures will be developed. The framework agreement is accompanied by an annex on the entities involved in the implementation of the Swiss contribution and their responsibilities, the thematic and financial allocations related to the support measures agreed with the Swiss financing partners and the specific rules agreed between Switzerland and Romania.