Romania to participate in capital increase of Council of Europe Development Bank

The Government approved in its Thursday's meeting a draft law regarding Romania's participation in the capital increase of the Council of Europe Development Bank.

The normative act approves the increase of the capital held by Romania as a member of the Development Bank of the Council of Europe with the amount of 46.49 million EUR of invested capital and 13.128 million EUR of paid-up capital, in accordance with the provisions of Resolution of the Board of Directors no. 463 (2022).

"The increase in the paid-up capital will be paid in four annual installments equal to 3.282 million EUR each, in the period 2023-2026. The payment of the paid-up capital is ensured annually from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Finance", informs the Government.AGERPRES

